Ghana’s Major General Anita Asmah Appointed Head of UN Disengagement Observer Force

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has announced the appointment of Major General Anita Asmah of Ghana as the new Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Major General Asmah succeeds Lieutenant General Nirmal Kumar Thapa of Nepal, who is set to complete his assignment in mid-December. The Secretary-General expressed his gratitude to General Thapa for his leadership and commitment to United Nations peacekeeping efforts.

With over 31 years of leadership and command experience in the Ghana Armed Forces and United Nations peacekeeping, Major General Asmah brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Most recently, she served as Director-General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

Before this, she was the Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF from 2021 to 2023. Her extensive peacekeeping experience also includes serving as a Staff Officer with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in two separate terms (2012-2013 and 2015-2016), and as a Military Observer in the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) between 2003 and 2004.

Within the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Asmah has held various senior positions, including Director of Education, Deputy Military Secretary, and Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

A graduate of the University of Ghana with both Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees, Major General Asmah is fluent in both English and French, making her well-suited for international diplomacy and leadership in United Nations peacekeeping missions.