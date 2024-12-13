Ghana’s Majority Leader Accuses NDC of Orchestrating Violence Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a heated press conference, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, made serious allegations against the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of orchestrating violent incidents across the country.

Afenyo-Markin claimed that the NDC leadership was directly involved in funding and facilitating these acts of violence by providing resources such as fuel and vehicles to supporters. “We are aware, and they cannot pretend that they don’t know about this,” he stated, underscoring that the opposition party was fueling political unrest.

With Ghana’s 2024 general elections looming, Afenyo-Markin’s remarks come at a time of heightened political tension. The Majority Leader stressed that mere statements from the NDC were insufficient; the party needed to take decisive action to stop the violence.

He cautioned that the growing wave of political violence was threatening the stability of the nation and that the NPP would not allow the opposition to escalate the situation. “We will not give them that platform to incite chaos,” he declared, reaffirming the ruling party’s commitment to peaceful elections and the protection of Ghana’s democracy.

The Majority Leader’s statements signal the growing fragility of the political climate as both major parties brace for a contentious electoral battle. The accusations against the NDC add another layer of complexity to the already charged atmosphere surrounding the 2024 elections.