Ghana’s Majority Leader Raises Questions Over Speaker’s Future Amid Political Shifts

In a lively session of Ghana’s Parliament on December 16, 2024, Majority Leader Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin injected a moment of levity into the proceedings with a remark about the future of Speaker Alban Bagbin’s leadership.

Addressing the Speaker, Afenyo-Markin expressed uncertainty over whether Bagbin would be retained or replaced following the recent political developments in the wake of the December 7 general elections. His comment, delivered with a touch of humour, caught the attention of many in the chamber.

“Mr. Speaker, I don’t know whether you are being retained or a new person is going to be appointed. But I pray that if they decide to retain you, I know Parliament is going to benefit. But should they decide to retire you? They can do it. They are unpredictable,” Afenyo-Markin said, evoking smiles from colleagues.

The remarks came amid ongoing speculation about the reshuffling of parliamentary leadership roles following a significant electoral outcome. With Ghana’s political landscape evolving, the future of key positions, particularly that of the Speaker, remains a subject of anticipation. Afenyo-Markin’s comments highlighted the fluidity of the current political environment.