Ghana’s Mercy Amorkor Tagoe wins best player award in India

Ghana’s Mercy Amorkor Tagoe has won best football player in India after qualifying her club, Celtic Queens to the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

The exciting utility player who was playing defense in Ghana has moved to forward positions and features as a playmaker or winger for her new club.

She told Yours Truly in an exclusive telephone interview that she hopes to take Celtic Queens to great heights after her achievement of qualifying them to the India Woman’s League.

The new season will start on 15th April 2022 to 2023, and after she has played only three matches and scoring 7 goals and 2 assists which earned her the best player, she hopes to do more to project herself and her country.

Though her shirt number is 35, she plays as very deep and loves to attack to struck goals.

Although she is not part of the Black Queens, the National Female team, she has wished them all the best and good luck so that they qualify in their assignments and put Ghana among the best in the world.

She went on trials in Dubai UAE, before playing for Simba Queens in Tanzania, Current she wants to make a mark with new club, Celtic Queens India. She is a former player of Lady-Strikers F/C in Ghana.