Ghana’s Midweek Holidays Trigger Productivity Decline, Spark Calls for Policy Reform

As Ghana commemorates International Workers’ Day, economist and legal practitioner Appiah Adomako has highlighted a growing concern: midweek public holidays are costing the nation millions in lost productivity.

His analysis, published ahead of the May 1, 2025 observance, warns that holidays falling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays create extended unofficial breaks, disrupting economic output.

Adomako’s research reveals that midweek holidays reduce GDP contributions from critical sectors like manufacturing and services by up to 2% during affected weeks. Private-sector businesses face workflow interruptions, delayed services, and heightened absenteeism as employees often bridge holidays into adjacent workdays. A single midweek holiday, he argues, can effectively paralyze productivity across five days, compounding financial losses.

To counter this trend, Adomako proposes aligning movable public holidays with Mondays, a practice adopted by nations such as the United States and Australia. “Predictable long weekends minimize disruptions while preserving the purpose of national observances,” he stated, emphasizing that such shifts could also stimulate domestic tourism. A 2023 Ghana Tourism Authority study supports this, showing a 12% rise in local travel spending during three-day weekends compared to single-day breaks.

The economist underscored that sectors like hospitality and rural commerce would benefit from increased leisure activity. Additionally, World Health Organization data cited in his work links extended weekends to reduced workplace stress and healthcare costs, suggesting broader societal advantages.

Adomako clarified that fixed-date holidays like Christmas and Independence Day should remain unchanged due to cultural significance. However, movable civic observances such as Founder’s Day and Republic Day could be realigned legislatively. He urged Parliament to amend the Public Holidays Act of 2019 to formalize Monday designations and called on the Tourism Ministry to develop targeted campaigns around long weekends.

While the proposal prioritizes economic efficiency, it raises questions about balancing modernization with tradition. Similar reforms elsewhere have navigated these tensions through stakeholder dialogue a path Ghana may need to consider. As debates unfold, the focus remains on optimizing national productivity without eroding cultural heritage, a challenge requiring both innovation and sensitivity.