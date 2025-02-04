Ghana’s Military Leadership Vows Collaboration with New Defence Minister to Bolster National Security

Ghana’s top military brass, led by Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, met with newly appointed Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah on Monday, 3 February 2025, in a symbolic display of unity aimed at reinforcing national security efforts.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) headquarters in Accra, underscored the military’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and addressing emerging threats.

General Oppong-Peprah, flanked by heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, assured Dr. Boamah of the Ghana Armed Forces’ (GAF) readiness to collaborate closely with the ministry. The leaders outlined ongoing security operations and strategic priorities, emphasizing proactive measures to counter terrorism, maritime piracy, and transnational crime—issues increasingly relevant amid regional instability in West Africa. “Our resolve to protect Ghana’s peace remains unshaken,” General Oppong-Peprah stated, signaling alignment with the minister’s vision.

Dr. Boamah, a former Communications Minister returning to public service, lauded the military’s professionalism and sacrifices. He stressed the necessity of synergy between civilian leadership and the armed forces, particularly as Ghana navigates complex security dynamics, including spillover violence from the Sahel and cyber threats. “Our collective focus must be on modernizing defense infrastructure and prioritizing the welfare of personnel,” Boamah remarked, pledging support for resource allocation and policy reforms.

The meeting marks a critical step in bridging civil-military governance, a relationship historically scrutinized for opacity in some African democracies. Analysts suggest Boamah’s technocratic background and prior government experience could streamline defense policymaking, though challenges linger. Ghana’s military, while praised for its role in regional peacekeeping, faces internal pressures such as equipment shortfalls and recruitment bottlenecks—issues likely to dominate Boamah’s agenda.

Security experts argue the collaboration’s success hinges on sustained dialogue and transparency. “Ghana has been a regional anchor of stability, but emerging threats demand agile leadership,” said Accra-based security analyst Colonel (Rtd.) Festus Aboagye. “The minister’s ability to translate military input into actionable policy will determine Ghana’s preparedness for future crises.”

The engagement also reflects broader efforts to fortify democratic civil-military relations in a region where coups have resurged. By publicly affirming their partnership, both parties aim to project confidence to citizens and investors alike. As Dr. Boamah settles into his role, expectations remain high for a defense strategy that balances immediate security needs with long-term institutional resilience—a task requiring not just rhetoric, but tangible outcomes.