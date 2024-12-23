Ghana’s Ministry of Education Allocates GH₵25 Million to Expedite WASSCE Marking Process

In a bid to accelerate the marking process and ensure the timely release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, the Ministry of Education has provided an additional GHS25 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This decision follows reports of delays in the marking process due to financial challenges faced by WAEC.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Esq., Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the examination process. “The Ministry of Education recognizes the importance of timely WASSCE results for students, parents, and educational institutions,” Kwarteng stated. “This additional funding will support WAEC’s operations and ensure the seamless continuation of marking activities.”

WAEC has expressed gratitude for the government’s support and assured that the 2024 WASSCE results will be released soon. While an exact release date has not been confirmed, both WAEC and the Ministry are committed to ensuring a swift and efficient marking process.