Ghana’s Minority Leader Cautions MPs: ‘Don’t Let Social Media Set the Political Agenda’

Ghana’s Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a sharp warning to lawmakers about the growing influence of social media on political discourse, urging colleagues to resist letting online platforms dictate parliamentary strategy or public perception.

His remarks come amid rising tensions in Parliament, fueled by internal squabbles within the ruling Majority and critiques of the new government’s early performance.

In a candid interview on GTV, Afenyo-Markin criticized members of the Majority bloc for airing grievances against their own leadership on social media, particularly targeting Majority Chairman Kwame Agbodza. “Some are online calling their chairman weak, claiming I’m manipulating him. This isn’t how we should conduct politics,” he said, stressing that knee-jerk reactions to viral trends risk undermining constructive governance. “Social media thrives on chaos, not solutions. We can’t let it steer our decisions.”

The Minority Leader also pushed back against claims that his caucus has been too soft in scrutinizing President John Mahama’s fledgling administration, arguing it is premature to judge a government barely a month into its term. “Every administration deserves at least 100 days to outline its vision. We need to see their policies in motion before launching criticism,” he said, advocating for measured oversight over partisan point-scoring.

His comments reflect broader unease over Ghana’s polarized political climate, exacerbated by the current parliamentary makeup. With the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holding a razor-thin Majority, Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the challenges faced by Majority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, whom he praised for behind-the-scenes diplomacy. “The Majority Leader’s role is to negotiate and build consensus, not grandstand. Ato Forson is trying, but some in his camp are sabotaging progress with needless aggression,” he noted, singling out hardline MPs for “creating problems” rather than fostering collaboration.

The debate underscores a widening generational and ideological rift in Ghanaian politics. Younger MPs, particularly those elected on social media-driven campaigns, often prioritize online engagement to rally support, while veterans like Afenyo-Markin warn this erodes institutional decorum. Political analyst Dr. Esi Atta argues the tension mirrors global trends: “Platforms like Twitter and Facebook reward sensationalism. When MPs weaponize them, governance becomes a spectator sport, not a public service.”

Yet critics argue Afenyo-Markin’s stance risks insulating Parliament from public accountability. “Social media gives citizens a voice. Dismissing it entirely ignores grassroots concerns,” said youth activist Nana Yaa Boakye. Still, the Minority Leader’s plea for patience and prudence strikes a chord with Ghanaians weary of political theatrics. As Parliament navigates this tightrope, the question remains: Can Ghana’s leaders harness the reach of social media without letting it hijack the nation’s democratic priorities? For Afenyo-Markin, the answer hinges on one rule—govern from the chamber, not the comments section.