Ghana’s Mobile Money Interoperability Hits Record GH¢4 Billion in Transactions

Ghana’s mobile money interoperability platform achieved a historic milestone in April 2025, recording GH¢4.0 billion in transaction value across 23.1 million transfers, according to data released by the Bank of Ghana.

This marks a significant jump from the 16.1 million transactions recorded in April 2024, reflecting steady monthly growth over the past year.

The interoperability system, which enables seamless money transfers across different mobile networks and between bank accounts and wallets, has become a cornerstone of Ghana’s digital payments ecosystem. By eliminating earlier restrictions that confined transactions to single networks, the platform has bolstered financial inclusion and convenience for users.

The surge coincides with renewed public trust in digital channels, partly attributed to the government’s rollback of the contentious electronic transaction levy (e-levy). Reduced deductions under the e-levy policy are believed to have incentivized higher usage of formal digital platforms for cross-network and high-frequency transactions.

Monthly transaction counts climbed steadily through late 2024, averaging 18–19 million, before rising to 22 million in March 2025 and peaking at 23.1 million in April. The growth underscores a broader shift toward a cash-lite economy, with consumers increasingly relying on mobile money for daily payments, remittances, and business dealings.

As interoperability infrastructure matures, analysts highlight its role in enhancing accessibility and trust in digital financial services. The milestone signals Ghana’s progress in aligning with global digital payment trends, though challenges such as network reliability and rural connectivity persist.