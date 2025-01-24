Ghana’s Mobile Money Revolution: Transforming Financial Inclusion

Ghana’s journey with mobile money began in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2018 that a major leap forward occurred with the introduction of Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI).

Prior to this, sending money between different telecom networks was a tricky and costly process, relying on a token system that posed obstacles for both individuals and businesses. The introduction of MMI allowed for seamless transfers across mobile networks, opening up new possibilities for financial transactions.

The move to MMI came at a time when cash still dominated the Ghanaian economy. A report from the Better Than Cash Alliance in 2017 revealed that nearly 99% of transactions by volume were made in cash. The challenge was clear: while digital payments were growing, they had not yet displaced cash as the primary method of exchange. This is where MMI made a difference. By allowing money to flow freely between mobile wallets across different networks—and even between mobile wallets and bank accounts—MMI played a crucial role in pushing for a cashless economy.

The impact of MMI was quickly felt. In 2020, transactions on the platform surged by 358% from the previous year, marking the success of the initiative. The number of transactions jumped from 1.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 5.1 million by early 2020, showing how quickly the public had adapted to the new system. December 2020 saw MMI record GH¢1.2 billion in transactions—a massive 568% increase compared to the previous year, demonstrating how the pandemic accelerated the shift to mobile money, as businesses and individuals alike sought safer, more efficient ways to transact.

In 2024, this trend continued, with GhIPSS reporting a 120% year-on-year increase in the volume of electronic payment transactions. The story of Ghana’s MMI is not just about numbers; it’s about the transformation of the financial sector itself. For the first time, mobile money allowed the unbanked population—especially those in rural areas—to engage in digital financial services, creating a much more inclusive system.

This transformation was particularly significant for businesses, such as the story of Jacob Nii Laryea, a real estate developer in the Greater Accra region. Before MMI, Laryea faced a serious logistical challenge. His field officers, scattered across the country, used different mobile networks—some on MTN, others on Vodafone or Airtel—and the absence of interoperability made it costly and difficult to send payments. The introduction of MMI, however, allowed him to streamline the payment process, making it easier and more cost-effective. This, in turn, helped his business target market women and low-income workers with special offers, such as the “Own a Dream Home” promotion, which saw 1,200 clients sign on within two years.

For many, MMI has been a game-changer. Lloyd Evens, a retired journalist, described how mobile money has drastically reduced the need for visits to the bank. He recounted the frustration of standing in long queues during payday, but with mobile money, especially through the integration of bank-to-Momo transfers, those days are long gone. This ease of access has made financial services more inclusive, cutting across socioeconomic barriers.

The growth of mobile money in Ghana has been nothing short of remarkable. By 2024, the Bank of Ghana reported 71.9 million registered Momo accounts, with 23.3 million active accounts. Momo agents increased to 872,000, and the value of Momo transactions reached GH₵298.6 billion. Momo services are now used for a wide range of transactions—everything from utility bills to micro-insurance payments, to business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

Despite these successes, challenges remain. Fraudulent activities have increased as more people use mobile money, with scammers targeting users. Additionally, the 2022 introduction of an electronic levy (e-levy), a 1.5% tax on mobile money transactions, has been controversial, with many feeling it discourages the very people who benefit most from digital financial services. Furthermore, financial literacy remains an issue, with many Ghanaians lacking the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about financial products. A 2024 report from the Bank of Ghana revealed that while 97% of Ghanaians have access to financial services, only 32% are financially literate.

Looking forward, there are numerous opportunities to address these challenges. For instance, leveraging data could improve credit access for people without traditional bank histories. With tools like the Ghana Card and the Ghana Post Address System, the country is well-positioned to create a more inclusive credit scoring system that will allow more people to benefit from financial services. Advanced data analytics could also help identify gaps in financial knowledge and help design targeted financial literacy programs.

The integration of digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a key factor in Ghana’s financial transformation. Interoperability within DPI ensures that various systems—whether from banks, mobile money operators, or fintech companies—work together seamlessly. This is critical in expanding financial access to underserved populations, especially in remote regions where traditional banking services are limited.

In summary, Ghana’s mobile money evolution—from its early days in 2010 to the widespread adoption of MMI—has been a pivotal driver of financial inclusion. While challenges such as fraud, financial illiteracy, and the e-levy remain, the growth of mobile money and interoperability continues to transform the financial sector. Ghana’s experience is a powerful reminder of how technological innovation can break down barriers and create a more inclusive financial system. As the country moves forward, the potential for further digital advancements is vast, and the lessons learned could serve as a model for other nations seeking to drive financial inclusion through mobile technology.