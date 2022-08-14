Ghana’s Mohammed Aryeetey Draws In US Debut Against Jeronil Borres

Ghana National Flyweight Champion of young Mohammed Aryeetey alias “The Golden Star” drew his first fight in the USA against Jeronil Borres of the Philipines at The Findley Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Arizona on August 12.

Aryeetey who is undefeated thought he has done everything to win, but the bout was declared a draw.

Borres (11- 7-1) who has been knocked out thrice in his previous fights was cool with the result, but the corner of the Ghanaian were not happy with the verdict.

The action packed fight was declared a split draw by the judges after eight interesting rounds. Scores were: 78-74 for Aryeetey, 79-73 for Borres and 76-76 Draw.

At the cornrt of Aryeetey was coach Gabriel Allotey aka Zico and manager Edwin Evans, CEO of Winbase Promotions and Management.

Aryeetey told Yours Truly he is not sad, but looking for better opportunities to capture many titles.

Mohammed Aryeetey and Jeronil Borres fought the main under card on the Tevin Farmer versus Mickey Bey bout.