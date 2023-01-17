Ghana’s most-watched on Showmax in 2022: ENO, My Perfect Funeral, Dede in the top 10

In 2022, Showmax kicked off its investment in Ghana with two Showmax Original titles – Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s drama series ENO and the documentary reality series My Perfect Funeral – a deliberate move by the African streaming service to support the film and TV industry in Ghana and broaden the scope for African content made by Africans.

This investment is paying off as the appetite for local content continues to grow, not only in Ghana, but across the continent. According to the latest viewing statistics from Showmax, 7 out of 10 most-watched titles in Ghana on the platform in 2022 were local, with two Nigerian titles and one international title.

Below, in alphabetical order, are 10 most-watched titles on Showmax in Ghana in 2022:

Accra Medic

Premiering in January 2022, Accra Medic is a medical drama that explores the lives of the staff at an Accra hospital. While also navigating the challenges in their personal lives, the series follows them as they fight to save the lives of patients in a hospital that’s suffering from mismanagement in a country with an ailing healthcare system.

Directed by Emmanuel Apea (Run Baby Run), Accra Medic stars Edward Agyekum Kuffour (Inside Out), Desiree Crentsil (Noko Fio), Kweku Elliot (To Have and To Hold) and Aaron Adatsi (Public Figure).

Big Brother Naija: The Buzz

This BBNaija Showmax exclusive was hosted by Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa. She shared her no-holds-barred opinion on happenings in the BBNaija house and hosted guests per episode to join in the conversation.

In case you missed it, the newly-launched Big Brother Titans is also available to stream on Showmax.

Dede

Appearing in the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Ghana for two years in a row, this Ghanaian telenovela follows the tumultuous love story between the titular Dede (Adomaa Adjeman), who starts from humble beginnings, and the rich Michael Robertson (Dean Amegashie) as they fight for their love in a world where everyone is against them.

Dede also stars Joselyn Dumas (Glamour Girls, Tenant of the House) as Dede’s stepmother Felicity; Adjetey Anang (To Have and To Hold, Citation) as Dede’s father; Anita Erskine as the no-nonsense matriarch of the Robertson household; and James Gardiner (Ghana Jollof) as Robertson’s conniving older son.

Dede is directed and produced by multi-award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso (ENO).

ENO

The first Showmax Original in Ghana, ENO is directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Dede, Potato Potahto) and produced by Ken Attoh.

The story follows Abena Baafi, a single mother who is determined to meddle in her three daughters’ lives by steering them towards the path of rich suitors. However, her ‘girls’ have minds of their own and soon a mother’s dream becomes a daughter’s nightmare.

The 13-part drama series stars Gloria Osei-Sarfo (The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later) as Abena, with Mariam Owusu-Poku, Esi Hammond (Rumours) and Emelia Asiedu as her three daughters.

GH Queens

This new reality series follows four fiery young women gracing the Ghanaian entertainment scene, not only with their crafts, but also with their widely publicised social media platforms, and all the gossip surrounding their lives.

Directed by Ayebea ‘BZ’ Darko, the GH Queens cast includes actress and media personality Efia Odo, singer-songwriter Sista Afia, social media influencer Abyna Marie and singer CocoTreyy.

House of the Dragon

HBO’s smash hit prequel to Game of Thrones traces the war for succession within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The 10-episode first season is based on parts of the novel Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin.

Already renewed for a second season, House of the Dragon’s premiere drew almost 10 million viewers, the largest-ever audience for any new original series on HBO, with the finale drawing 9.3 million viewers – the most of any HBO series since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in 2019. It’s already won the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and Best TV Series at the 2023 Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Awards, which recognise the best reviewed shows of the year internationally.

My Perfect Funeral

The 10-part Showmax Original reality series follows five families in Ghana as they prepare to bury their loved ones. With two episodes dedicated to each family, the series explores the different stages for the funeral, and also features POVs and confessional sessions from key family members.

Released in December 2022, My Perfect Funeral is the second Showmax Original title in Ghana

Tanko Villa

Starring Ghanaian comedian and actor DKB, Roselyn Ngissah (Inside Out) and Nikki Samonas (Single Not Searching), this comedy-drama follows the tenants living in Tanko Villa under the “simple” yet hard-to-get rules set by landlords Mr. and Mrs. Tanko.

The chaos and madness surrounding the rules and shared living arrangements give rise to the comedy in every episode.

The Real Housewives of Lagos

The first Nigerian edition of the hit international franchise follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Africa’s largest megacity: businesswoman Carolyna Hutchings, lawyer and luxury hair brand owner Chioma Ikokwu, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, influencer Laura Ikeji-Kanu, PR expert Mariam Timmer, and celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

The Real Housewives of Lagos was also one of the 10 most streamed titles of 2022 on Showmax in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

To Have and To Hold

Adapted from the hit South African series Unmarried, To Have and To Hold follows the lives of three women in Accra as they deal with the challenges that their marriages, relationships, and careers throw at them.

To Have and To Hold stars Lydia Forson (A Sting in a Tale, The Perfect Picture), Naa Ashorkor (The Best Picture, Checkmate), and Zynnell Zuh (When Love Comes Around, Crazy, Lovely, Cool).

To Have and To Hold also stars Adjetey Annang (Dede, Cartel: The Genesis), Ekow Blankson (Black Earth Rising, Checkmate), Kweku Elliot (An African City), and former Big Brother Africa housemate Elikem Kumordzie (Silver Rain).