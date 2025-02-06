Ghana’s Music Industry Needs Urgent Investment and Support – Flow Delly

Flow Delly, the seasoned music manager behind acclaimed rapper Medikal, has issued a passionate plea for greater investment and structured support to propel Ghana’s music industry forward.

In a candid discussion about the sector’s challenges, he highlighted the critical need for financial backing, improved royalty systems, and enhanced global recognition for Ghanaian artists.

“We all know there are so many talented artists out there who need help. It’s heartbreaking to see artists with great potential struggle,” Flow Delly lamented. He pointed to the lack of investors as one of the most significant hurdles holding the industry back. “Our music industry needs investors—people who will put in money and resources so that the industry can grow,” he emphasized.

Drawing from his firsthand experience managing Medikal, Flow Delly revealed the depth of the obstacles artists face. “Working with Medikal gave me direct exposure to some of the industry’s major challenges,” he said. Beyond financial constraints, he stressed the need for systemic improvements, including a well-organized logging and royalty system to ensure artists are fairly compensated for their work.

Flow Delly also called on both the government and private institutions to recognize the entertainment sector’s potential as a driver of tourism and economic growth. “Entertainment promotes tourism, and the government, as well as private organizations, should pay attention to our industry,” he urged.

On the international front, he expressed frustration over the lack of support for Ghanaian artists abroad. “Our artists do not get the support they deserve—not even a quarter of it,” he revealed. Despite these setbacks, Flow Delly remains hopeful about the industry’s future. “When these issues are properly addressed, the industry will flourish for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he said.

His remarks serve as a rallying cry for industry players, investors, and policymakers to unite in addressing the systemic challenges stifling Ghana’s music sector. With the right support, Flow Delly believes the industry can unlock its full potential, elevating Ghanaian artists to new heights on the global stage.

As the conversation around Ghana’s creative economy gains momentum, Flow Delly’s call to action underscores the urgent need for collaborative efforts to transform the music industry into a thriving, sustainable ecosystem.