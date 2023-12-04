Ghana’s Musical Icons Unite: Amakye Dede, Ofori Amponsah, and More Set to Rock 6 String & Drums Concert

Legendary highlife maestro Amakye Dede, alongside Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, Wutah Afriyie, and other luminaries, are set to captivate fans at the highly anticipated 6 String & Drums Concert on December 22.

This musical extravaganza, to be hosted at the opulent Platinum Hotel in Abokobi, Accra, promises an unparalleled December experience, curated by the dynamic collaboration of TSF Lighting and Sound, Media Excel, and Platinum Hotel.

Headlined by the iconic Amakye Dede, the concert guarantees a spectacular performance that will mark the commencement of this year’s Christmas festivities.

Joining the musical lineup are comedian OB Amponsah and Bless, renowned for the hit “Chocho mu Cho,” ensuring a diverse and entertaining show.

The Ready To Perform, 6 String & Drums edition, spearheaded by Dr. Ernest Kwesi Ennin and Mr. Nana Yaw of TSF Lighting, unfolds as a biennial celebration of Ghanaian music across eras, accentuated by stellar performances. Tickets are available online, sizzling at a price of Ghc400, accessible via the shortcode 4472408#.

Dr. Ernest Kwesi Ennin, emphasizing the event’s significance, describes it as a sealed partnership production, showcasing the best of Ghanaian music amid top-notch logistics from TSF Lighting, a leading event supplier, and lighting production company.

Platinum Bay Hotel in Abokobi fortifies this partnership, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

For further details about this extraordinary event, contact 0246565225/0246894067, 0204449450, or email [email protected]. Brace yourself for a night of musical brilliance and festive joy on December 22 at Platinum Hotel