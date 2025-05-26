Ghana’s Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti Wins $250,000 Global Nursing Prize in Dubai

A Ghanaian nurse, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, has placed Ghana on the global healthcare map after winning the coveted 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

The award, which comes with a $250,000 cash prize, was presented at a high-profile ceremony in Dubai on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Naomi, an Oncology Nurse Specialist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was selected from over 100,000 nominations spanning 199 countries.

Her victory marks a significant moment not only for her professional journey but also for Ghana’s growing influence in global health.

Currently serving as Head of Nursing at the National Radiotherapy, Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre at Korle Bu, Naomi has played a transformative role in advancing cancer care in Ghana.

With a career spanning more than two decades, she pioneered the country’s first postgraduate oncology nursing curriculum in 2015 and has since mentored over 60 oncology nurse specialists and 10 breast care nurses.

“This honour is not just for me—it’s for Ghana, for Africa, and for every nurse who believes in the power of compassion and knowledge to transform lives,” she said in an emotional acceptance speech.

Naomi is also a respected voice in international cancer research and education. She serves as a global faculty member for the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Multidisciplinary Cancer Management Courses, is a member of the African Organisation for Research and Training in Cancer (AORTIC), and a co-investigator on the Global Bridges Oncology Grant.

The Ministry of Health has described her achievement as a testament to the dedication and excellence within Ghana’s nursing profession.

Her leadership in oncology care, according to the ministry, highlights the capacity of Ghanaian nurses to make global impact and signals a growing recognition of the country’s healthcare workforce.

Naomi’s win places her alongside past recipients of the award, including Kenya’s Anna Qabale Duba (2022), the UK’s Margaret Helen Shepherd (2023), and the Philippines’ Maria Victoria Juan (2024).

She is the first Ghanaian to clinch the grand prize since the award’s inception. This year’s finalists represented ten countries, including the USA, Switzerland, India, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, UAE, Kenya, and Ghana.

Among such global talent, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti stood out, waving Ghana’s flag high on a prestigious international platform.

Her win is a source of national pride and a reflection of the excellence and potential of Ghana’s healthcare professionals.

It is also a rallying call to invest further in nursing and specialized care in Ghana and across Africa.