Ghana National Chess team is set to participate in the first-ever Online Chess Olympiad organized by the World Chess Federation (FIDE) from 24th July to 30th August 2020.

Ghana would play from 31st July to 2nd August in Pool E alongside nine other countries including top-ranked Angola, Liberia, Senegal, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Palestine, Suriname, Netherlands, and Togo.

All teams in the group would play nine rounds round-robin with the top three best-performing countries to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Ghana team including four men, four women, two girls, and boys each for the under-20 category.

The World Chess Olympiad was originally scheduled to take place in Russia this year but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Ghana would converge at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium from 31st July to 2nd August to play the Pool E games in the novel online Olympiad.

