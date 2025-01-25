Ghana’s National Paralympic Committee Welcomes Professor Youhwan Kim as Technical Advisor

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana has officially introduced Professor Youhwan Kim as its new Technical Advisor and Sports Development Director.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the NPC-Ghana Secretariat in Accra, marking the start of Professor Kim’s one-year tenure, during which he will play a key role in advancing the development and promotion of para sports in the country.

At the ceremony, Samson Deen, the President of NPC-Ghana, warmly welcomed Professor Kim, expressing gratitude for the ongoing support provided by the Korean Government, the Korean National Paralympic Committee, and KOICA to Ghana’s Paralympic movement. This partnership has been crucial in fostering the growth of para sports in Ghana.

Professor Kim, who was deployed to Ghana through KOICA, comes with extensive experience in para sports development. In his remarks, he expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Ghana’s progress in the field of para sports. “I can see the excitement from the streets, and I believe Ghana has a bright future in para sports,” he said, adding, “I will do my best during my one-year stay here, and I look forward to your guidance and support.”

During his tenure, Professor Kim is expected to provide technical advice, facilitate capacity building, and develop a strategic roadmap aimed at ensuring Ghana’s successful participation in the 2028 Paralympic Games. His expertise will be instrumental in creating new opportunities for athletes with disabilities to showcase their talents and represent Ghana on the international stage.

The appointment of Professor Kim is seen as a significant step forward for Ghana’s Paralympic movement, and with his leadership, the NPC-Ghana is poised to elevate the country’s para sports programs to new heights.