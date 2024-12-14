Ghana’s National Peace Council Clears Electoral Commission Over Collation Controversy

The National Peace Council (NPC) of Ghana has clarified that the Electoral Commission (EC), not any political party or the Ghana Police Service, initiated the controversial re-collation exercise at the Tesano Police Training School.

This clarification follows the suspension of the exercise, which had sparked tensions among political parties.

The re-collation process, which was carried out for constituencies including Suhum, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Fanteakwa North, and Akwatia, had become contentious due to disputes over the initial collation of results. The exercise was temporarily halted on December 12 to allow further discussions with political parties.

During a press conference on December 13, Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), criticized the re-collation, questioning its legal basis. He argued that the exercise was unjustified, given the concerns surrounding the results in the affected constituencies.

In response, the NPC urged political parties to resolve their grievances through legal means and called on the EC to urgently reconvene the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), a platform for dialogue between political stakeholders, in an effort to resolve the impasse.

“The collation exercise at the Tesano Police Training School was undertaken at the request of the EC and was not driven by any political party or the Ghana Police Service,” the NPC confirmed.

The Peace Council has pledged to continue engaging with all relevant parties to ensure that the matter is resolved peacefully, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue and legal resolution.

13-Dec-2024-NPC-calls-for-due-process-at-Tesano-Police-Training-School1