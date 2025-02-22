Ghana’s New 24-Hour Business Permit Pledge: Bold Reform or Déjà Vu?

In a bold bid to revitalize investor confidence, Ghana’s Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has pledged to process business permits within 24 hours—a move CEO Simon Madjie claims will slash bureaucratic red tape and position the country as a top-tier destination for foreign capital.

The announcement, made during the launch of Chinese automaker Zonda Ghana’s eighth showroom in Accra, comes with lofty promises but also resurrects memories of past reforms that stumbled over execution.

“This is more than efficiency—it’s about signaling to the world that Ghana is open for business,” Madjie declared, flanked by gleaming new Zonda vehicles. The policy, aligned with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s broader economic vision, aims to capitalize on recent gains in sectors like automotive assembly, where companies like Zonda have expanded operations, employing over 500 Ghanaians since 2007. Yet skeptics recall similar pledges: a 2017 vow to clear port goods in 24 hours fizzled amid logistical chaos, while a 2019 regulatory reform program struggled with inter-agency sluggishness.

Ghana’s quest to streamline business permits isn’t new. Despite climbing 17 spots in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index between 2016 and 2020, the country still trails regional peers like Rwanda and Kenya. Past digitization efforts, such as online tax portals and business registration systems, improved transparency but failed to eliminate bottlenecks like land acquisition delays or environmental permit logjams. “A permit in a day sounds impressive, but investors need clarity on land rights and stable utilities—not just speed,” noted Kofi Addo, an Accra-based trade analyst.

Zonda’s growth story offers a glimmer of hope. Managing Director Yang Yang, who arrived in Ghana “penniless” in 2007, credits tax incentives and relative stability for his company’s rise. “Ghana made me shine,” Yang said, unveiling new truck models tailored for West African terrain. His endorsement of the 24-hour economy plan underscores a broader Chinese influence: Asian firms now account for 35% of Ghana’s FDI, per GIPC data.

Yet challenges loom. Algeria’s Rami Sefari, among Zonda’s satisfied clients, praised Chinese vehicles’ affordability but hinted at deeper issues: “Speed matters, but consistency matters more.” His caution echoes concerns among local entrepreneurs. “We’ve seen fast permits followed by months of waiting for sector-specific approvals,” said Ama Asante, founder of a renewable energy startup. “Piecemeal reforms won’t cut it.”

For Ghana, the stakes are high. With FDI dipping 16% in 2023 amid global volatility, the 24-hour pledge seeks to reignite interest. But as Madjie himself acknowledged, success hinges on “breaking silos” between agencies like the Registrar General’s Department and Environmental Protection Agency—a task that has eluded past administrations.

As Zonda’s new trucks roll off assembly lines, Ghana’s leadership faces a pressing question: Will this latest reform learn from history, or become another footnote in the chronicle of unmet promises? For investors, the answer could define the next decade of growth—or stagnation.