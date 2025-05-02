Ghana’s New Agriculture Estates Aim to Generate 16,000 Youth Jobs

Ghana’s Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has announced the launch of the Youth Agriculture Estate Programme, a government initiative designed to address youth unemployment through large-scale agricultural projects.

The plan, unveiled during his keynote speech at CropLife Ghana’s Annual General Meeting for CEOs in Accra, targets the creation of 16,000 direct jobs in high-value crop cultivation, poultry, and agro-processing sectors.

Dr. Otokunor emphasized that the program seeks to counter systemic barriers hindering youth participation in agriculture, including limited access to arable land, insufficient skills training, and a lack of stable opportunities. “Youth unemployment is driven largely by these gaps,” he stated. “This initiative is tailored to address them by anchoring young people in commercial agriculture through structured estates.”

The estates will operate under a hybrid model combining state-led infrastructure development with private sector investment and management. Officials say the approach aims to modernize farming practices while ensuring market access for participants. The initiative aligns with broader national efforts to expand agribusiness, which accounts for nearly 20% of Ghana’s GDP but faces challenges like aging farmer populations and reliance on subsistence methods.

Ghana’s youth unemployment rate, estimated at 12% by the World Bank, remains a pressing concern, with urban areas disproportionately affected. Past agricultural youth programs have seen mixed results, often hampered by inadequate funding or logistical support. Analysts suggest the success of the new estates will hinge on sustained investment, training, and integration with existing supply chains.

The government has not yet disclosed timelines or specific locations for the estates but confirmed collaborations with agribusiness firms to streamline operations. If implemented effectively, the model could offer a blueprint for balancing employment needs with agricultural productivity in a region where over half the population relies on farming for livelihood.

As details emerge, stakeholders await further clarity on land allocation and funding mechanisms. For now, the announcement signals a renewed focus on agriculture as a pillar of economic transformation, with the promise of opportunity for a generation seeking stable futures.