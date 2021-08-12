Ghana’s new Ambassador to China visits AGI

The newly-appointed Ghanaian ambassador to China, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, has paid a courtesy visit to the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, expressed his appreciation for the ambassador’s visit before his departure to China, noting that it signified the value he had placed on the role of industry in the economy and China’s relationship to industry.

He said Ghana was moving towards industrialisation and recent policies of the government supported the move.

He said it was also important to note that according to statistics published by the United Nations Statistics Division, China accounted for 28.7 per cent of global manufacturing output in 2019.

“That puts that country ahead of the world,” he said.

The AGI CEO said AGI members imported machinery and some raw materials from China, “which is why we established our office in China to link members to industrial suppliers, but unfortunately, the COVID situation has stalled the activities a bit. Nevertheless, with your support, we hope to reactivate our activities and contacts we made in China.”

Mr Twum-Akwaboah pointed out that the Chinese government’s policy, One Belt and One Road, promised great opportunities for Africa because the real intention was to spread investment across the countries within the belt and road map.

“It is important that your team must look at how Ghana can harness the industrial opportunities within the programme,” he said.

The Ambassador thanked the AGI team for hosting him and indicated that he decided to meet AGI because industry played a central role in China.

He said the government’s agenda for industrialisation was key to economic transformation of Ghana.

He said that was the focus objective of the mission in China.

“Therefore, we will deepen the bilateral relations and align industry to our engagements,” the envoy said.

He said Ghana imported things from China to the tune of US$1.9 billion in 2019, according to the United Nations.

“My view in terms of strategy is that it should be possible for Ghana to also research into the raw material and product needs of China and export requirements, so Ghana can export to China to achieve a certain level of appropriate balance of imports and exports.”

He expressed the hope that future collaborations between the Embassy and the Association would be strengthened and broadened.

“I have heard about your presence and activities in China and I can assure you that my office will work with your association to advance the industrialisation of Ghana for the benefit of all.”

Other key people at the meeting included Mr Stephen Djaba, a member of the AGI International Relations Committee, Humphrey Jojo Quayson, International Relations Manager of AGI and Mr Teddy Guh, another member of the AGI.