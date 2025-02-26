Ghana’s New Central Bank Chief Faces Uphill Battle Against Stubborn Inflation

Ghana’s newly appointed Central Bank Governor, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, assumed office on February 25, 2025, amid mounting public skepticism over the nation’s prolonged struggle with inflation.

Tasked with taming price volatility that has eroded purchasing power for years, Asiama faces a daunting challenge: breaking a cycle of temporary dips followed by relentless surges in the cost of living. At his swearing-in ceremony, the economist pledged an era of interagency collaboration, signaling a departure from traditional monetary tactics that critics argue have repeatedly fallen short.

Annual inflation currently hovers at 23.5%, a marginal decline from December 2024’s 23.8% but still far above the central bank’s target range of 6–10%. For ordinary Ghanaians, this translates to unpredictable spikes in food, transportation, and housing costs, with many households reporting stagnant incomes against soaring expenses. Economists note that Ghana’s inflation has remained stubbornly high since 2022, outlasting short-lived stabilization efforts and undermining confidence in monetary policy.

For over a decade, the Bank of Ghana has relied on inflation targeting, using interest rate adjustments to curb spending. The policy rate now sits at 27%, among the highest in West Africa. However, business leaders and analysts like Togbe Afede XIV argue this approach overlooks structural drivers of inflation. “You cannot fix broken supply chains or fuel shortages by making loans more expensive,” Afede remarked last month. “High rates strangle enterprises while doing little to lower market prices.”

Asiama’s emphasis on cross-governmental coordination marks a strategic pivot. During his inaugural address, he outlined plans to partner with agriculture, trade, and transportation ministries to address bottlenecks in food distribution and energy supplies. “Monetary tools alone cannot build economic stability,” he told attendees. “We will align fiscal priorities with market realities to create sustainable solutions.”

The announcement has been met with cautious optimism. Market trader Abena Nyarko, who has seen her profit margins shrink by 40% since 2023, welcomed the focus on food costs but questioned implementation timelines. “Farmers need affordable fertilizers today, not promises for next year,” she said. Analysts warn that interagency cooperation—historically hampered by bureaucratic delays—must yield rapid, visible results to restore public trust.

Despite the hurdles, Asiama remains resolute. “We are confident inflation will trend downward within our forecast window,” he asserted, though declined to specify timeframes. Independent economists agree collaboration could help but stress that global oil price fluctuations and Ghana’s weakening cedi pose external risks. For now, a weary public waits, hoping this chapter ends differently than those before.