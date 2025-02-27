Ghana’s New Central Bank Chief Vows Overhaul to Stabilize Economy

Ghana’s newly appointed central bank governor, Johnson Asiama, has pledged sweeping reforms to stabilize the country’s economy, vowing to tackle inflation, rein in currency volatility, and tighten fiscal discipline amid lingering skepticism about the nation’s recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Asiama, sworn in Tuesday by President John Mahama, outlined a roadmap prioritizing “clear, predictable” monetary policies and advanced data analytics to combat inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 22% despite dropping from a peak of 54% in 2022. “The days of currency speculation and exchange rate instability must end,” he declared, signaling a crackdown on practices that have eroded public trust and battered the cedi, which lost over 40% of its value against the dollar in 2023.

The governor’s agenda hinges on two fronts: modernizing monetary policy tools and stabilizing the foreign exchange market. He plans to deploy artificial intelligence to forecast inflation trends and optimize interest rate decisions—a first for the Bank of Ghana. Critics, however, question the feasibility of such tech-driven fixes in an economy still grappling with erratic power supplies and bureaucratic inefficiencies. “AI can’t replace structural reforms,” cautioned a Accra-based economist, who noted Ghana’s history of missed fiscal targets.

Asiama’s appointment comes as Ghana emerges from a protracted economic slump. A $3 billion IMF bailout in 2023 halted a debt default and curbed hyperinflation, but austerity measures have sparked public unrest, including protests over soaring fuel prices and tax hikes. The governor acknowledged the need to balance fiscal tightening with growth, emphasizing “targeted interventions” to shield vulnerable households.

Exchange rate stability remains a linchpin. The cedi has clawed back 15% against the dollar this year, aided by IMF-backed reforms and a surge in gold exports. Yet black-market currency trading persists, with traders citing lingering distrust in official rates. Asiama pledged to “engineer a well-functioning forex market,” though details on how to curb illicit trading were scant.

Ghana’s challenges are emblematic of broader struggles across Africa, where post-pandemic debt burdens and global inflation have squeezed economies. Success for Asiama could bolster regional confidence, but missteps risk deepening austerity and social tensions. With Mahama’s administration under pressure to deliver ahead of 2028 elections, the central bank’s next moves will shape not just monetary policy, but political fortunes.

“The road to stability is paved with tough choices,” Asiama conceded. For Ghanaians, patience is wearing thin—and the clock is ticking.