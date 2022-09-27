Ghana’s new dancing super-talent, Endurancegrand steps into the light with her effervescence

Dance With Purpose Academy (DWP) has established themselves as one of the best producers of dance talent on the African continent. One of their most exciting prospects emerging on the scene is Endurancegrand.

Born Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, the dancing queen who has been stepping gracefully to the rhythm since she was 7 years old has already performed on some of the biggest stages in the country including the VGMA, TV3, Coca-Cola, Ghana Football Awards, Ghana’s Most Beautiful and most recently, The Global Citizen Festival: Accra as part of the DWP Academy collective during Usher’s show-stopping performance. To top that impressive feat, she has also worked with brands like AirtelTigo and Dark & Lovely.

Endurancegrand’s interest in dance was piqued by her brother-in-law, Joshua Rona, back when she was just a kid who loved playing football, video games, and singing; and she has never looked back since. For her, dancing has never been just a job or a simple means to an end, dancing has always been the “end” itself, her north star.

“I faced neglect, doubt, and lost some people very close to me because I chose dance as a career but that did not stop me because I always knew what I wanted. To me, dancing is just as important as the air I breathe or the water I drink. Dancing is my life! When I step on the stage, nothing else makes sense. Only my body and the rhythms and energy it releases“, Endurance describes what dancing means to her.

The Capricorn dancer’s biggest dream is to be able to touch lives globally, travel around the world to share her knowledge with the young and old, and show women around the world that they can be whatever they choose to be.