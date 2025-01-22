Ghana’s New Education Minister Calls for Data Validation and Policy Reforms

Haruna Iddrisu, the newly sworn-in Minister of Education, has urged the need for a thorough validation of data concerning the beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program.

During his first official visit to the Ministry on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, immediately after taking the oath of office, Iddrisu raised concerns over the discrepancies in reported figures regarding the number of students who have benefited from the program.

“My research indicates that the actual number of beneficiaries between 2017 and 2023 stands at no more than 3.9 million,” the Minister said. “However, public claims and parliamentary records suggest a much higher figure, around 5.1 million. It is crucial that we validate these figures to ensure clarity, transparency, and accountability.”

Iddrisu’s call for data validation comes as part of his broader focus on establishing accurate and credible statistics to inform future educational policies. While he emphasized that his aim was not to discredit the alternative figures, he underscored the importance of having a solid baseline for policy discussions and decisions. “Accurate data is essential for effective policy-making,” he stated, “and I am committed to ensuring that we rely on verified information as we move forward.”

As part of his vision for the Ministry, Minister Iddrisu also announced plans to convene a National Education Conference aimed at evaluating the current state of education in Ghana and formulating recommendations for necessary reforms. “This conference will provide a platform to critically analyze our education system and propose solutions to address the gaps,” he explained. The conference is expected to bring together educators, policymakers, civil society, and other stakeholders, all of whom will collaborate to shape the future of education in Ghana.

The new Education Minister reaffirmed his dedication to advancing President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of accessible, relevant, and high-quality education for all Ghanaians. “Education must be accessible to every Ghanaian, but it must also be of a standard that prepares our citizens for the challenges of the modern world,” Iddrisu remarked.

His focus on transparency and accountability has been widely welcomed within the education sector. Many stakeholders view his leadership as a promising opportunity to address longstanding challenges and implement meaningful reforms. Iddrisu’s commitment to data-driven policy-making is expected to usher in a new chapter for the Ministry of Education, one where evidence-based decisions will lay the foundation for a more effective and sustainable education system in the country.

Minister Iddrisu’s first day at the Ministry was marked by a warm reception from the management team, including Chief Director Mrs. Marmle Andrews and other senior officials. The occasion also allowed excited Ministry staff to interact with their new Minister, exchanging pleasantries as they welcomed him to the helm.

The call for data validation, coupled with his plans for a National Education Conference, signals a fresh approach to reforming Ghana’s education system. With a focus on evidence, accountability, and inclusivity, Minister Iddrisu’s leadership promises to steer the Ministry toward creating a more equitable and impactful educational experience for generations to come.