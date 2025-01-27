Ghana’s New Finance Minister Ato Forson Pledges to Address Fiscal Challenges

Ghana’s newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed a strong commitment to tackling the nation’s pressing fiscal issues, vowing to lead efforts to improve the economic situation and the welfare of Ghanaians.

Speaking to staff at the Ministry of Finance during his first official engagement, Forson acknowledged the challenging road ahead but expressed confidence that, through teamwork and collective action, Ghana could overcome its economic hurdles.

Forson, who previously served as Deputy Finance Minister, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role. He emphasized that his familiarity with the Ministry’s challenges—from mounting debt service to delays in implementing digital financial systems—will guide his approach to solving these problems. Forson’s return to the Ministry is not only a return to familiar ground but also marks a renewed sense of urgency in addressing the fiscal pressures that have weighed heavily on Ghana’s economy in recent years.

In his speech, Forson stressed the importance of collaboration within the Ministry to ensure fiscal discipline and transparent management of public finances. While acknowledging the high expectations and complexity of the role, he was adamant that the task ahead is one of national importance, and he intends to work closely with stakeholders to find long-term solutions to Ghana’s financial difficulties.

Forson’s remarks came after a brief overview by the Ministry’s Chief Director, Eva Mends, who outlined key systemic challenges, including energy sector shortfalls and the slow progress in digital financial systems. Forson’s response was focused on ensuring that Ghana stays on track with its financial obligations while emphasizing the need for effective stakeholder engagement and fiscal accountability.

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who accompanied Forson, called for full support from the Ministry’s staff, urging them to back the new Minister as he undertakes the task of navigating Ghana’s economic challenges. Kwetey underscored that the Ministry of Finance is central to the government’s operations, and its success depends on the dedication of the entire team.

In a bold move, Dr. Forson also announced plans to establish a Fiscal Institute aimed at training leaders in public financial management. This initiative is intended to help build institutional capacity within Ghana’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), ensuring that appointees are well-equipped to make sound financial decisions.

Forson’s appointment signals the government’s renewed commitment to tackling Ghana’s economic difficulties, with a particular focus on enhancing fiscal management and improving public sector efficiency. As the nation grapples with its debt challenges, the coming months will likely reveal whether Forson’s leadership can indeed deliver the much-needed reforms to stabilize and grow the Ghanaian economy.

It’s a tall order for the new Minister, but with his experience, the eyes of the nation will undoubtedly be on how he handles the country’s complex financial situation. As he puts it, the road ahead will be difficult, but with collaborative effort, there is hope for positive change.