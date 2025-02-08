Ghana’s New Sports Minister Kofi Adams Demands Financial Discipline from GFA

Ghana’s newly appointed Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has made it clear that financial discipline and alignment with government policies will be central to his tenure.

In his first public remarks following his swearing-in, Adams issued a stern directive to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasizing that the association must adhere to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent cost-cutting measures.

Speaking on Luv FM, Adams referenced the President’s directive banning non-essential foreign travel for government officials and eliminating first-class flights. “At our swearing-in, the President made it clear: foreign travels are banned unless absolutely necessary and approved by the Chief of Staff. Even then, no one is to fly first class—business class at best,” Adams stated.

The minister stressed that these measures are not optional and must be embraced by all institutions, including the GFA. “The President’s stance reflects his vision for the country, and everyone, including the GFA, must align with it. The GFA cannot operate in isolation or live in a different world when the government’s objectives are clear,” he added.

Adams’ comments come at a time when Ghanaian football is grappling with widespread criticism over its management and performance. The minister acknowledged the growing disconnect between football administrators and stakeholders, including fans and followers. “Our football is in a difficult place. The trust between management and the people who support the game is at an all-time low,” he admitted.

Despite these challenges, Adams expressed optimism about the future. He believes that open dialogue with the GFA will lead to necessary reforms and a renewed focus on accountability. “We will sit down with the GFA and have a frank discussion. I am confident they will understand the need for these measures and work with us to move forward,” he said.

Adams’ early stance signals a no-nonsense approach to his role, with a clear emphasis on transparency and fiscal responsibility. As Ghana seeks to revive its footballing fortunes and restore public confidence, the minister’s leadership could prove pivotal in bridging the gap between the government, the GFA, and the millions of passionate football fans across the country.

For now, all eyes are on how the GFA will respond to this call for alignment with government policies and whether this marks the beginning of a new era of accountability in Ghanaian sports administration.