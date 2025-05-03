Ghana’s New Statistician Pledges Robust Data Reforms for Policy Precision

Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, newly sworn in as Government Statistician, has vowed to strengthen Ghana’s data infrastructure to underpin national development, emphasizing accuracy, timeliness, and relevance in statistical reporting.

During his inauguration at Jubilee House on May 2, Dr. Iddrisu outlined plans to align the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) with President John Mahama’s economic agenda, including flagship programs such as the 24-hour economy policy, agricultural transformation initiatives, and anti-corruption measures.

“We are committed to delivering credible, timely, and relevant data to support macroeconomic stabilization and socioeconomic development,” Dr. Iddrisu stated. He stressed the GSS’s role in not only tracking existing programs but also anticipating data needs for a rapidly evolving economy. Key reforms include decentralizing inflation reporting to the district level to inform localized policy decisions and generating rural-urban Consumer Price Index (CPI) breakdowns to better assess inflation’s disparate impacts.

Addressing GDP accuracy, Dr. Iddrisu announced plans to fast-track the rebasing of national economic data and institutionalize a five-year rebasing cycle to meet global standards. “This will ensure our GDP statistics reflect current economic realities and enhance their utility for planning and investment,” he explained.

The emphasis on granular data comes as Ghana seeks to bolster investor confidence and optimize resource allocation. President Mahama, reiterating the administration’s focus on transparency, earlier underscored the necessity of statistical independence for both domestic governance and international credibility.

Dr. Iddrisu’s agenda aligns with broader African efforts to modernize statistical systems amid rising demands for evidence-based policymaking. By enhancing data disaggregation and frequency, the GSS aims to provide policymakers with tools to address regional disparities and monitor progress on sustainable development goals. These reforms could position Ghana as a regional leader in statistical innovation, critical for attracting foreign investment and ensuring equitable growth. The success of such initiatives, however, hinges on sustained political support for the GSS’s autonomy, ensuring data remains a public good rather than a political instrument.