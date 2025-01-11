Ghana’s New Vice President Reaffirms Commitment to Balanced Diplomacy with Israel and Palestine

Ghana’s newly sworn-in Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reiterated the country’s commitment to maintaining balanced international relations, following separate meetings with the Palestinian and Israeli envoys in Accra.

On January 9, 2025, Professor Opoku-Agyemang hosted Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Abdalfatah Ahmed Halil, a day after engaging a high-level Israeli delegation. In her meeting with the Palestinian envoy, the Vice President reaffirmed Ghana’s long-standing political stance on Palestine, rooted in shared philosophical principles.

Reflecting on the meeting in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Professor Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the continuity of Ghana’s commitment to Palestine. She wrote: “In our meeting, we recommitted our agreed philosophical foundations of our relationship as a political party and as a country.” She also drew from her past experiences at UNESCO, particularly her role in Palestine’s admission to the organization, describing it as a milestone in her career. “Today’s visit allowed for a reaffirmation of the established position and commitment of Ghana in relation to the people of Palestine,” she added, acknowledging the diplomatic ties that have shaped Ghana’s relationship with the Palestinian people.

The Vice President also expressed gratitude for the symbolic gift presented by the Palestinian envoy on behalf of his people, which capped the cordial meeting. This engagement underscored Ghana’s dedication to fostering meaningful and principled diplomatic relations.

The meeting with the Palestinian envoy followed a diplomatic engagement with Israel earlier in the week. On her inaugural day in office, Professor Opoku-Agyemang met with Ambassador Roey Gilad and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel from Israel. Discussions with the Israeli delegation were centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors crucial for Ghana’s economic recovery, such as food security.

During this meeting, the Vice President highlighted the importance of Israel’s support in revitalizing key sectors in Ghana and underscored food security as a priority for the country. “Over the course of our discussion, I emphasised our willingness to collaborate with Israel and align our priorities to achieve mutual benefits,” she remarked in a separate post.

These diplomatic engagements reflect Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s dedication to balanced diplomacy as she takes on the role of Ghana’s first female Vice President. Her leadership marks a historic moment in the country’s political landscape, symbolizing progress in gender equity and inclusive governance.

As Ghana’s administration under President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Opoku-Agyemang settles into office, these engagements with both Palestinian and Israeli representatives highlight the country’s commitment to forging international relationships that support its development goals while maintaining a principled stance on global issues.