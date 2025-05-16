Ghana’s Non-Traditional Exports Decline Amid Sector Shifts

Ghana’s non-traditional exports fell by 2.87% to $3.83 billion in 2024, according to the Ghana Exports Promotion Authority.

The $112 million decline was primarily driven by reduced iron and steel shipments to ECOWAS markets, offsetting gains in value-added sectors.

GEPA CEO Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur noted the mixed performance at the 2024 Annual NTE Statistics Report launch. “While overall earnings decreased, we saw strong growth in processed cocoa and cultural exports,” he said. Cocoa paste exports surged 35.54%, benefiting from European and North American demand, while industrial arts and crafts grew by 23%.

The agricultural sector increased its export share to 13.48%, demonstrating resilience amid global market fluctuations. Processed and semi-processed goods dominated, accounting for 83% of total non-traditional exports.

Deputy Trade Minister Samson Ahi emphasized the need for enhanced value addition. “We must intensify processing to improve competitiveness,” he stated. GEPA plans to expand its Accelerated Export Development Programme to strengthen sector capacity and market diversification.

The decline follows Ghana’s record $3.94 billion in non-traditional exports for 2023, highlighting the volatility of regional trade flows and the growing importance of value-added products in global markets.