Ghana’s Nubia Adjei Competes at 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships

Rising Ghanaian swimming star Nubia Adjei showcased her determination at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest, Hungary, delivering a brave performance in Heat 2 of the women’s 50m backstroke.

The 21-year-old swimmer clocked a time of 29.87 seconds, finishing fifth in her heat.

Adjei faced tough competition, trailing behind leaders Abril Aunchayna of Uruguay (27.57 seconds), Jessica Humphrey of Namibia (28.52 seconds), Leanna Wainwright of Jamaica (29.54 seconds), and Lara Gimenez Yegros of Paraguay (29.60 seconds). Her time placed her 43rd overall out of 58 swimmers, not enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals. The final qualifying position was claimed by Czech swimmer Daryna Nabojcenko, who recorded a time of 26.86 seconds.

This was Adjei’s second event at the championships, following an earlier setback in the women’s 100m backstroke, where she finished eighth in her heat and 58th overall. Despite the challenging field, Adjei’s performance demonstrates Ghana’s growing presence in global swimming.

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships, hosted at Budapest’s iconic Danube Arena, began on December 10 and will run until December 15. While Adjei’s results may not have been what she had hoped, her participation in such a prestigious event at just 21 years old signifies a promising future for the young swimmer.