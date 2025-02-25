Ghana’s Nurses’ Union Confirms 15,200 Cleared for Employment, Warns Against “Ghost Recruitment”

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has clarified that 15,200 qualified nurses and midwives have secured government financial clearance for employment, dismissing claims of additional recruitment outside this cohort.

Philemon Gyapong, the union’s Assistant National Public Relations Officer, emphasized that financial clearance—a mandatory budgetary approval for salaries—now dictates hiring in the health sector, marking a shift from past practices where new hires often waited months or years to be added to the payroll.

“Without financial clearance, you are not budgeted for. The government cannot pay you,” Gyapong stated during an appearance on PM Express on Monday. He stressed that the current system ensures recruits are immediately placed on the payroll once cleared, a reform aimed at curbing prolonged delays that left thousands in limbo despite completing training.

The clarification follows public confusion over recent recruitment announcements, with Gyapong firmly stating, “We are only aware of the 15,200 with clearance. Any claims of recruitment outside this number are not known to us.” His remarks appeared to push back against allegations of irregular hiring practices or “ghost recruitment” that might sideline qualified candidates.

While addressing speculation about potential strike action, Gyapong reframed the union’s recent warnings as “advice” rather than threats. “We’ve urged the government to resolve these bottlenecks. Nurses and midwives are Ghanaian youth too—many have waited four to five years post-training. Losing their chance due to bureaucracy would be unjust,” he said, highlighting risks faced by graduates whose certifications could expire during prolonged delays.

The Ministry of Health has reportedly assured the GRNMA that recruits with financial clearance will not face disruptions. However, concerns linger over systemic inefficiencies, particularly for trainees from 2020 onward who remain ineligible for current clearance slots. Analysts note that while the new payroll system improves transparency, broader reforms are needed to align workforce demand with training pipelines in a sector strained by emigration and aging infrastructure.

Ghana’s nursing workforce crisis remains acute, with an estimated 10,000 health professionals leaving the country annually for opportunities abroad. The 15,200 cleared recruits, while a step forward, represent only a fraction of the backlog. As Gyapong put it: “The system must work for those who stay. We can’t train skilled nurses only to lose them to red tape or frustration.”

For now, the union’s message is clear: financial clearance is non-negotiable, and any deviation risks undermining trust in the recruitment process. The ball, stakeholders say, is in the government’s court to ensure promises translate into paychecks.