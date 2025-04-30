Ghana’s Oil Investment Drought Extends to Fifth Year, Report Shows

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector failed to secure new exploration agreements for the fifth consecutive year in 2024, compounding concerns over the country’s dwindling oil production and long-term energy revenue prospects.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), mandated to oversee petroleum resource management, confirmed the stagnation in its latest annual report, noting that no new Petroleum Agreements were finalized despite government efforts to attract investors.

Crude oil output has steadily declined since peaking at 71.44 million barrels in 2019, dropping to 48.25 million barrels in 2024—a 32.5% fall over five years. While the year-on-year decrease was marginal at 0.01%, the sector’s average annual production decline of 7.4% underscores structural challenges, including aging fields and delayed new projects. PIAC linked the trend to the persistent lack of fresh capital, which has stalled exploration in untapped offshore blocks and limited opportunities to reverse output losses.

“The absence of new investments threatens Ghana’s ability to sustain its oil reserves and meet future revenue targets,” the report stated. It urged Parliament to intensify oversight of the Energy Ministry’s strategies, emphasizing reforms to improve fiscal terms, streamline regulatory processes, and bolster investor confidence.

The ministry has actively promoted Ghana’s upstream potential at global energy forums, highlighting discoveries such as the Pecan field in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block. However, macroeconomic instability, including currency volatility and debt restructuring talks, has dampened foreign interest. International oil companies have instead prioritized markets with clearer regulatory frameworks and lower political risks, such as Namibia and Angola.

PIAC’s findings also spotlight governance gaps. The committee reconciled discrepancies in hydrocarbon revenue reporting, noting inconsistencies in allocations to the Annual Budget Funding Amount and the Ghana Petroleum Funds. While total petroleum receipts for 2024 reached $666.39 million, PIAC reiterated calls for stricter adherence to the Petroleum Revenue Management Act to ensure transparency.

Ghana’s oil sector contributes approximately 7% of GDP and 30% of export earnings, making its decline a macroeconomic concern. The investment drought risks exacerbating fiscal pressures as the country navigates a $3 billion IMF loan program requiring stringent debt management.

The report coincides with broader debates over Ghana’s energy transition strategy. With global lenders increasingly reluctant to finance fossil fuel projects, the government faces dual challenges: revitalizing oil and gas investment while advancing renewable energy initiatives. Analysts suggest that improved terms for joint ventures and incentives for gas infrastructure development could help rekindle upstream activity.

As PIAC pushes for accountability, the Energy Ministry is expected to table revised exploration policies in Parliament by late 2025. Success hinges on aligning investor priorities with national interests a balance that has proven elusive amid competing economic pressures.

The prolonged investment hiatus underscores the urgent need for adaptive policies in a sector critical to Ghana’s fiscal stability. Without swift intervention, the nation risks losing its competitive edge in a region where neighbors are capitalizing on rising global oil demand.