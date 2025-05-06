Ghana’s Oil Output Falls for Fifth Year as Revenue Climbs

Ghana’s crude oil production declined for the fifth consecutive year in 2024, according to the latest report by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), even as petroleum revenues surged to near-record levels due to higher global prices.

Output dropped to 48.25 million barrels, a 0.01% decrease from 2023 and a 32% fall from the 2019 peak of 71.44 million barrels. Over the past five years, production has averaged an annual decline of 7.4%, signaling persistent challenges in the country’s upstream petroleum sector.

Despite the slump in production, petroleum revenues rose by 27.8% year on year to $1.36 billion in 2024, marking the second-highest income since Ghana began oil extraction in 2010. The increase, attributed to favorable international market prices, contrasts with unresolved fiscal disputes and regulatory gaps highlighted in the PIAC report.

A notable $145.68 million from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Explorco’s 2024 oil liftings was not transferred to the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF), a requirement under Ghana’s petroleum revenue management laws. GNPC maintains that Explorco’s commercial activities exempt it from PHF contributions, but PIAC disputes this interpretation, noting cumulative unremitted funds now total $488.79 million since Explorco began retaining revenues.

The report also identified $2.89 million in unpaid surface rental fees by international oil companies, 60% of which is owed by three firms whose contracts were terminated in 2021. Additionally, no oil revenue was allocated to the Industrialisation Priority Area in 2024, undermining a key pillar of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act designed to diversify Ghana’s economy. PIAC raised alarms over GNPC Explorco absorbing debt from state-backed guarantees, such as those for Karpowership and Litasco, warning this could jeopardize its financial independence once PHF disbursements end.

Ghana’s upstream sector faces further strain as no new petroleum agreements have been signed since 2018, reflecting dwindling investor interest amid global energy transitions. PIAC urged the government to accelerate efforts to attract exploration investments and strengthen enforcement of fiscal protocols. Recommendations include collaboration between the Ghana Revenue Authority, Petroleum Commission, and Bank of Ghana to recover surface rental arrears, alongside parliamentary pressure to revitalize the sector.

The decline in production despite rising revenues underscores a critical challenge for Ghana: balancing short-term financial gains with sustainable resource management. As global markets pivot toward renewables, Ghana’s ability to reform governance frameworks and attract upstream investments will determine whether its oil wealth can drive long-term economic resilience. The PIAC findings highlight an urgent need for transparency and policy coherence to ensure the sector benefits both current and future generations.