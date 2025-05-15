Ghana’s Oil Revenue Management Crucial for Economic Growth, Expert Warns

Ghana must implement strategic long-term plans for its petroleum revenue management to drive sustainable economic development and avoid resource depletion pitfalls, natural resource governance expert Richard Ellimah has cautioned. The analyst’s remarks came during a Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) forum on optimizing Ghana’s oil and gas revenues for national development.

Speaking on petroleum revenue utilization in Accra, Ellimah emphasized: “Our approach to oil revenue management must prioritize sustainable development goals that benefit both current and future generations of Ghanaians.” His comments highlight ongoing debates about resource governance in Africa’s growing oil economies.

The governance expert pointed to successful examples of natural resource management in other oil-producing nations. “Look at how Norway’s sovereign wealth fund or UAE’s economic diversification transformed their economies beyond oil,” Ellimah noted. “Ghana’s petroleum revenues should similarly fund critical infrastructure, education reform, and industrial development to reduce dependency on extractive industries.”

These recommendations come as Ghana implements its Petroleum Revenue Management Act amid economic recovery efforts. The country faces challenges including energy sector debts and the need for economic diversification beyond traditional commodities like gold, cocoa, and now oil.

With global energy transitions accelerating, Ghana’s ability to leverage its offshore oil fields – including the Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa fields – for lasting economic transformation remains crucial. Experts suggest establishing stabilization funds and strict oversight mechanisms could help avoid the resource curse that has plagued other African oil producers.

The PIAC discussion underscores Ghana’s broader development challenges as it balances immediate budgetary needs with long-term investment priorities. As oil production continues in the Western Region, policymakers face increasing pressure to demonstrate transparent, accountable use of petroleum revenues that delivers tangible benefits to Ghanaian citizens across sectors.

Effective management of these hydrocarbon resources could determine whether Ghana achieves its vision of becoming a middle-income economy with diversified revenue streams. The coming years will test the country’s commitment to converting finite oil wealth into sustainable development outcomes for future generations.