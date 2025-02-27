Ghana’s Oil Revenue Projects Face Delays Amid Calls for Structural Reform

A recent panel convened by Ghana’s Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has exposed systemic challenges in managing petroleum revenue-funded projects, with officials urging urgent legislative reforms to curb inefficiencies and politicized spending.

The discussion, titled “A Comprehensive Look at PIAC’s Inspection of Petroleum Revenue-Funded Projects in 2024,” brought together technical experts and civil society representatives who criticized the absence of a cohesive national strategy for allocating oil revenues.

Emmanuel Gyapong, a PIAC technical officer, argued that Ghana’s reliance on short-term political priorities has derailed long-term development goals. “Without a parliamentary-approved framework, governments will keep chasing quick wins,” he said. Gyapong stressed that a binding, multi-decade plan would enforce transparency, reduce wasteful spending, and align projects with critical national needs like infrastructure and healthcare. His concerns were echoed by Richard Ellimah, a civil society delegate, who highlighted how centralized decision-making in Accra often sidelines local authorities. “Contracts are signed without consulting district assemblies. How can communities monitor projects they didn’t even know about?” he asked, citing delayed timelines and poor oversight.

PIAC’s 2024 inspections revealed stark disparities in project progress nationwide. In the Ahafo Region, a three-story administrative block sits unfinished at 70%, while a police station remains in disrepair after three years of construction. The Volta Region’s Agenda 111 hospital in Kpeve and storm drain projects in Anlo Korgi struggle with sluggish completion rates. Similar issues plague the Western Region, where newly built Anaji roads already show defects, and the Upper East’s Tamini Dam—backed by ₵250 million—has yet to meet its irrigation promises.

Local resistance further complicates efforts. In some areas, communities have opposed projects outright, citing lack of consultation. Ellimah emphasized that engaging residents early could prevent conflicts: “People reject projects when they feel excluded. Ownership starts with dialogue.”

The Ashanti and Central Regions tell their own stories of stalled progress. A health compound in Akua Krom, funded since 2020, remains incomplete, while a CHIPPS facility in Kwekubua was deemed “highly unsatisfactory” by inspectors. Even completed projects, like the upgraded Prampram-Anyaman road in Greater Accra, face public criticism over quality, with locals questioning the durability of road surfacing.

PIAC’s findings underscore a recurring theme: without structural reforms, Ghana risks squandering its petroleum wealth. Panelists unanimously called for Parliament to legislate a long-term development framework, enforceable across political administrations, to prioritize projects that serve national interests over electoral cycles. Strengthening local oversight, mandating monthly progress reports from districts, and embedding transparency in contracting processes were flagged as immediate steps.

As Ghana grapples with these challenges, the stakes extend beyond delayed infrastructure. With oil revenues financing critical healthcare, education, and transportation initiatives, the push for accountability isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about ensuring every cedi translates into tangible progress for citizens. The question now is whether policymakers will heed PIAC’s warnings or let short-term politics continue to dictate the nation’s future.