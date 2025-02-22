Ghana’s Oil Sector at Crossroads: Experts Push Strategic Reforms Over Short-Term Revenue Gains

Ghana’s petroleum sector, buoyed by over $10.69 billion in cumulative revenue since 2011, faces a critical juncture as declining production and calls for smarter resource management collide.

Despite hitting its second-highest annual revenue of $1.3 billion in 2024, oil output has steadily dropped since 2020, falling from 66.9 million barrels to 48.25 million barrels in 2023—a trend experts warn could undermine long-term economic stability if unaddressed.

At a recent public lecture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), industry leaders and academics argued that Ghana’s focus must shift from chasing fiscal windfalls to prioritizing strategic decision-making, regulatory consistency, and value-chain innovation. Theophilus Ahwireng, Chairman of MODEC Production Services Ghana, spearheaded the discourse, stressing that the country’s ability to extract lasting value hinges on policy discipline and expertise rather than tax incentives alone.

“The problem isn’t Ghana’s fiscal regime—it’s predictability,” said Ahwireng, referencing frequent legislative changes that deter investors. “Passing multiple laws in a year signals instability. What we need is adherence to existing frameworks and the expertise to negotiate fair terms.” He pointed to the West African Gas Pipeline as a model of visionary policymaking, where regional collaboration turned gas resources into shared infrastructure, slashing energy costs and boosting industrialization.

Ahwireng, formerly of Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, emphasized that optimizing extraction processes and trimming production costs could yield greater returns than reliance on royalties or taxes. “Value creation across the chain—not just revenue collection—is where real gains lie,” he argued, urging smarter investments in technology and local capacity.

Echoing this, KNUST Pro Vice Chancellor Professor David Asamoah called for a “paradigm shift” beyond traditional fiscal models. “Petroleum wealth must fuel diversification, not dependency,” he said, advocating for investments in renewable energy integration, local content development, and environmental safeguards. “Without research and skilled workers, we risk squandering resources that should benefit future generations.”

The lecture’s theme, *“Capturing the Optimum Value of Petroleum Resources: Looking Beyond Fiscal Elements,”* resonated amid Ghana’s broader economic struggles, including debt restructuring talks and pressure to fund social programs. Critics note that while oil revenues have financed infrastructure and health initiatives, production declines expose vulnerabilities—particularly as global energy transitions accelerate.

Ghana’s challenge mirrors past missteps in its power sector, where abrupt policy shifts, like the ill-fated 2019 ECG privatization attempt, eroded investor trust. Analysts suggest Ahwireng’s appeal for regulatory stability aims to preempt similar fallout, as volatile legislation remains a recurring hurdle. With new exploration licenses pending and offshore potential untapped, the government faces mounting pressure to balance short-term revenue needs with sustainable reforms.

For now, the consensus is clear: Ghana’s petroleum future depends less on the oil beneath its waters and more on the quality of decisions above ground.