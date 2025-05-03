Ghana’s Oil Sector Faces Investment Crisis as Production Declines

Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector is under strain as declining production and stalled investments threaten long-term revenue streams, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

In its 2024 annual report, the oversight body urged Parliament to intensify support for policies aimed at revitalizing exploration and attracting capital to the sector, which has seen five consecutive years without new petroleum agreements.

Crude oil output has steadily dropped from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million barrels in 2024, marking an average annual decline of 7.4%. While total petroleum revenues rose by 27.8% to $1.35 billion in 2024 due to favorable global prices, PIAC cautioned that this short-term gain obscures systemic challenges, including waning investor confidence and stagnant upstream growth.

The report also highlighted unresolved financial discrepancies, notably GNPC Explorco’s failure to remit $145.7 million from crude liftings to the Petroleum Holding Fund, raising cumulative unpaid revenues to $489 million.

PIAC called for stricter parliamentary oversight to enforce compliance with the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, emphasizing that revenues from state-linked entities like GNPC Explorco must be treated as public funds. The committee further urged enhanced collaboration among the Ghana Revenue Authority, Petroleum Commission, Bank of Ghana, and Energy Ministry to recover $2.9 million in unpaid surface rental fees, largely owed by companies whose contracts were terminated in 2021.

The decline in exploration activity underscores broader concerns about Ghana’s competitiveness in a global market where energy transition policies are reshaping investment priorities. With no new petroleum agreements signed since 2019, analysts warn that the sector risks further contraction unless regulatory reforms and incentives are prioritized. PIAC’s findings align with growing calls for transparency and accountability, particularly as unremitted funds exacerbate fiscal pressures amid rising public debt.

Ghana’s petroleum sector remains a critical pillar of its economy, contributing significantly to export earnings and infrastructure projects. However, the stagnation in new agreements and exploration threatens to undermine these gains, particularly as existing fields mature. The report’s recommendations highlight the urgency of balancing immediate revenue needs with sustainable sector growth, ensuring that regulatory frameworks adapt to evolving market dynamics.

As Parliament reviews PIAC’s findings, stakeholders await concrete steps to address investor hesitancy and operational inefficiencies. The coming months will test Ghana’s ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining its position as a regional leader in hydrocarbon development.