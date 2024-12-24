Ghana’s Operation Recover All Loot Targets High-Profile Corruption Cases

A new chapter in accountability is unfolding in Ghana as the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team gears up to investigate several high-profile corruption cases under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

The newly established team has a clear mandate: to investigate suspected corruption, reclaim stolen state resources, and prosecute those responsible in collaboration with relevant agencies. ORAL’s focus is on increasing transparency and addressing public concerns about government spending.

Among the key cases under investigation are:

The National Cathedral Project, a $58 million initiative that has made little progress despite significant payments to contractors and consultants. Notably, architect Sir David Adjaye received GH¢113 million, while Cary Summers, CEO of Nehemiah Group, was paid $6 million for coordination. The project has raised only GH¢794,990.01 from the public, leading to questions about financial mismanagement and corruption. Additionally, GH¢2.2 million in salaries was paid to top officials associated with the project over 31 months, despite no major advancements since March 2022.

The ambulance procurement scandal, in which $34.9 million was reportedly spent on spare parts for 307 ambulances, translating to an average of $113,695 per vehicle. ORAL will investigate these inflated costs and scrutinize future procurement processes for potential transparency improvements.

The presidential jet scandal, which involves the use of luxury private jets by President Akufo-Addo for international travel, despite having a functional presidential jet. Each trip reportedly cost between GH¢2.8 million and GH¢4 million, with the government citing national security concerns to withhold details. Public dissatisfaction has grown, especially amidst the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The Sputnik V vaccine scandal, in which vaccines were procured at an inflated price of $19 per dose, nearly double the standard price of $10, but were never delivered. ORAL will revisit this case, examining the role of key figures, including Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, and reviewing the government’s procurement practices and oversight processes.

As the ORAL team begins its investigations, these cases represent a pivotal moment for Ghana’s fight against corruption and efforts to restore public trust in government institutions.