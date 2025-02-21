Ghana’s Opposition Challenges Government Over Shutdown of Seven Radio Stations

Ghana’s parliamentary Minority has escalated its push for transparency after demanding the appearance of Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George before lawmakers to justify the abrupt closure of seven radio stations earlier this month. ‘

The move, spearheaded by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, intensifies a brewing confrontation over media regulation and claims of executive overreach.

On February 18, 2025, Nartey George ordered the National Communications Authority (NCA) to shutter the stations, citing violations of Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act, which mandates valid frequency authorizations for broadcast operations. The directive, however, ignited immediate backlash, with critics accusing the minister of sidelining the constitutionally independent National Media Commission (NMC), which traditionally oversees media conduct.

“The NMC exists to address these matters—not a minister,” Afenyo-Markin declared during a heated parliamentary session Thursday. “His actions raise serious questions about due process and the rule of law.” The Minority leader formally requested the House summon Nartey George to clarify the legal basis for bypassing established regulatory protocols, framing the shutdowns as a potential threat to press freedom.

The targeted stations, whose identities remain undisclosed, allegedly operated without renewed permits, though industry insiders argue bureaucratic delays at the NCA often leave broadcasters in limbo. “This isn’t about compliance—it’s about control,” argued Kofi Mensah, a media rights advocate, echoing concerns that the closures reflect a broader pattern of stifling dissent.

Government officials have defended the crackdown as a lawful enforcement of technical standards, with Nartey George insisting the NCA acted within its mandate. Yet the explanation has done little to quell unease. Analysts note rising tensions between Ghana’s executive branch and independent bodies, a friction amplified by recent disputes over electoral reforms and judicial appointments.

The standoff arrives amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s democratic credentials, once hailed as a regional beacon. While the nation’s constitution enshrines press freedoms, watchdogs like Reporters Without Borders have flagged growing incidents of harassment and opaque licensing processes under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

As lawmakers await the minister’s response, civil society groups urge restraint. “Media regulation must never become a political weapon,” stressed Akosua Adomako, director of the Ghana Journalists Association. “This sets a dangerous precedent.” For now, the airwaves of the seven stations remain silent—a quiet emblem of a debate roaring loudly through Accra’s corridors of power.