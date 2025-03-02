Ghana’s ORAL Anti-Corruption Push: Bold Reforms or Another False Dawn?

President John Dramani Mahama’s newly launched Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) has reignited public debate over Ghana’s decades-long struggle to curb systemic graft. Promising a “comprehensive assault” on corruption, Mahama’s initiative arrives amid simmering frustration over high-profile scandals, including the $2 million Skytrain payout and ghost worker schemes at the National Service Secretariat.

But with past anti-graft drives crumbling under political inertia, skepticism looms over whether ORAL can deliver lasting change.

Established even before Mahama’s formal swearing-in ceremony, ORAL has already reviewed over 2,000 complaints, leading to arrests linked to the Skytrain and National Service cases. A detailed report now sits with the Attorney General’s office, urging prosecutions that could test Ghana’s historically sluggish judiciary. “This is just the beginning,” Mahama declared, framing ORAL as the cornerstone of his governance agenda. Yet critics note that similar pledges have fizzled before, with anti-corruption bodies like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) hamstrung by funding gaps and alleged political meddling.

Central to ORAL’s strategy are legislative reforms targeting the unchecked sale of state assets—a practice critics argue has enriched political elites. Mahama’s administration also plans to bolster funding for investigative agencies and create a presidential anti-corruption unit to fast-track graft cases. “We cannot preach accountability while state lands and properties vanish into private hands,” Mahama stated, referencing longstanding public anger over politically connected land grabs.

However, the initiative’s success hinges on navigating Ghana’s entrenched challenges. The judiciary, plagued by delayed rulings and perceptions of partisanship, remains a critical bottleneck. “Arrests are easy. Convictions are the real measure,” said Emefa Addo, an Accra-based governance analyst. “If high-profile figures walk free due to ‘insufficient evidence,’ public trust will evaporate.” Mahama acknowledged these concerns, pledging to depoliticize justice delivery and streamline court processes—a vow skeptics argue requires dismantling networks of influence woven into both major parties.

Civil society groups have cautiously welcomed ORAL but stress that legislative tweaks alone won’t suffice. “Laws exist on paper, but enforcement is selective,” noted Kofi Asante, director of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition. “Without shielding anti-graft bodies from political interference, ORAL risks becoming another acronym without action.” The government’s plan to inject resources into existing agencies could help, though past initiatives like the OSP saw budgets slashed amid political tensions.

International partners, including the IMF, have signaled support, linking Ghana’s $3 billion loan program to improved governance. Yet Mahama faces pressure to prove ORAL isn’t merely a performative gesture to appease creditors. With Ghana ranked 72nd out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, the stakes are high.

As Ghana awaits the Attorney General’s next moves, ORAL’s credibility hangs on two factors: prosecuting powerful figures regardless of party ties and ensuring reforms outlive Mahama’s tenure. “Ghanaians are tired of seeing ‘big fish’ escape the net,” said law professor Nana Ama Serwah. “If ORAL becomes a tool for settling political scores, it will fail. But if it delivers impartial justice, it could redefine accountability here.”

For now, Mahama’s rhetoric offers hope. The test, however, lies in the courts.