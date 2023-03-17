Ghana’s Para-athletics team leaves for South Africa for international classifiers

A three-member team from Ghana Para-Athletics departed to Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the International/National Classifier organized by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The team, made up of Benedict Opoku Abebrese – Junior Para-Athlete, Mr. Emmanuel Anim Sowah – Coach and Dr. Abena Yeboah Tannor, left Accra on Wednesday for South Africa.

The trip was at the invitation of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) training camps for the GAPS Africa Programme.

The competition and training camp aimed supporting para-athletes and coaches, would be held from the March 14-22, 2023.

It is also in support of athletes and coaches in Africa ahead of the Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

According to the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) representatives from nine Commonwealth Games Federations have been invited to attend the programme being hosted by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by Mr Ben Nunoo Memsah and the Ghana Chef D’ Mission of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, Mrs Delphine Quaye together with the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana Mr. Samson Deen facilitated the participation of Ghana’s team to the programme.