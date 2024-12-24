Ghana’s Parliament Announces Registration Process for Members-Elect Ahead of 9th Parliament Inauguration

Ghana’s Parliament has announced the commencement of the registration process for Members of Parliament-elect (MPs-elect) for the incoming 9th Parliament.

The process will begin on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, marking a crucial step towards the inauguration of the 9th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

According to a statement issued by Parliament on December 24, 2024, the registration will start with an online exercise, followed by a physical registration period from Thursday, January 2, to Monday, January 6, 2025. MPs-elect will receive targeted messages with online registration details via WhatsApp or email.

For the physical registration phase, Parliament has designated assistance channels, including contact numbers (055 022 2200 and 050 363 4466) for MPs-elect seeking clarification or support. Additionally, transportation will be provided, with buses departing from the Parliament premises to Independence Square at 8:00 am sharp during the physical registration period.

This registration process is an integral part of the preparations for the inauguration of the 9th Parliament of Ghana.

Read full statement from Parliament below: