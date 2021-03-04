The parliament of Ghana on Thursday recommended 13 out of 46 minister-designates for approval for various ministerial positions.

Out of the 13 nominees, 10 were approved by the consensus of the legislative body while three were approved through a majority decision after voting.

Among those recommended by the consensus include minister-designates for gender, children and social protection, employment and labour relations, interior, and local government, decentralization, and rural development.

The rest are ministers-designates for energy, parliamentary affairs, education, foreign affairs and regional integration, defence and national security.

However, those recommended for approval by majority decision include minister-designates for information, fisheries and aquaculture development, and food and agriculture.

This becomes the first batch of ministers-designates to be approved by the parliament of Ghana out of the 46 Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted to the house for vetting and approval in January. Enditem