Ghana’s Parliament Approves Interior Minister and Four Regional Ministers

After a thorough vetting process, Ghana’s Parliament has approved the appointment of Muntaka Mubarak as Interior Minister, alongside four other regional ministers-designate.

The approval came following intense discussions in Parliament, with the vetting for Mubarak taking place on January 24, 2025, and the regional minister nominees being vetted on January 23, 2025.

The newly appointed ministers include Ali Adolf G. John, Minister-designate for the Northern Region; John Kwadwo Gyapong, Minister-designate for the Oti Region; James Gunu, Minister-designate for the Volta Region; and Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister-designate for the Eastern Region.

The nominees are now set to be sworn in by the president, allowing them to officially begin their respective duties and work on their priorities for the regions they represent. This development is seen as a step toward strengthening governance and enhancing service delivery across Ghana’s regions.