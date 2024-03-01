Ghana’s parliament approves LGBTQ bill

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to criminalize LGBTQ activities in the country.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill introduced in 2021 seeks to promote what the drafters call “proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values” and criminalize LGBTQ activities and their sponsors.

According to the bill, people caught in non-conventional sexual activities face jail terms ranging from six months to three years, with three- to five-year jail terms for promoters, sponsors and financiers.

The country’s president must sign the bill before it becomes law.