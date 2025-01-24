Ghana’s Parliament Approves Six More Ministerial Nominees

On Thursday, January 23, Ghana’s Parliament approved six additional ministerial nominees submitted by President John Dramani Mahama, bringing him closer to finalizing his cabinet.

The nominations were confirmed in two separate batches after extensive vetting by the Appointments Committee and a thorough debate in Parliament.

The session, overseen by Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako, saw both the Majority and Minority caucuses reach a consensus, endorsing the nominees for their qualifications and leadership potential. The confirmed ministers include:

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, appointed as Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

Emelia Arthur, MP for Shama, designated as Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), named Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, confirmed as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, MP for Krowor, appointed Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP for Techiman North, named Minister for Trade, Industry, and Agribusiness.

This approval marks the third and fourth batches of appointments to be confirmed by Parliament as part of President Mahama’s cabinet reshuffle.