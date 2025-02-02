Ghana’s Parliament at a Crossroads: How Vetting Chaos Threatens Democratic Credibility

The image of lawmakers brawling in Ghana’s Parliament has sparked a national reckoning over the sanctity of democratic institutions.

As Minority leaders like Habib Iddrisu defend their actions during last week’s vetting chaos, critics argue the spectacle risks eroding public trust in a nation once hailed as a beacon of African democracy.

A Pattern of Disorder

The January 30 clash, which delayed the approval of ministers crucial to President Mahama’s economic recovery plan, is not an isolated incident. Similar scenes marred the 2023 budget approval and the 2021 election of the Speaker. However, Iddrisu’s revelations of procedural breaches add new layers to the debate.

“Parliament’s credibility hinges on adherence to its own rules,” Iddrisu told Newsfile, accusing the Majority of sabotaging a bipartisan agreement to vet three nominees daily. “Expanding the list to ten was a provocation. We won’t tolerate rule-breaking, even if it leads to chaos.”

The Cost of Expediency

The Minority’s decision to waive Standing Order 3—a move praised by some as pragmatic—has drawn scrutiny. Professor Kofi Akpaloo, a legislative analyst, cautioned, “Expediting vetting by bypassing rules sets a dangerous precedent. Today it’s Standing Order 3; tomorrow it could be constitutional safeguards.”

Others, however, argue that Ghana’s economic crisis demands urgency. “Delays in approving ministers stall IMF program implementation,” said economist Nana Ama Boateng. “But chaos is worse—it signals instability to investors.”

Public Trust in Freefall

A Global InfoAnalytics snap poll conducted after the incident found 62% of Ghanaians believe Parliament is “failing to uphold democratic values,” with 78% calling for sanctions against involved lawmakers. “Our MPs behave like schoolchildren,” fumed Accra-based teacher Grace Mensah. “They forget they’re servants of the people, not warlords.”

To restore order, Speaker Alban Bagbin has convened an emergency cross-party committee to review the incident. Proposals include deploying parliamentary marshals, imposing fines for misconduct, and mandating conflict resolution training.

Iddrisu supports reforms but insists accountability is key. “The Majority must acknowledge their role in this disgrace. Democracy isn’t a numbers game—it’s about respect for process.”

As Ghana grapples with economic hardship, the Parliament’s ability to model unity and integrity will shape not only Mahama’s presidency but the nation’s democratic legacy.