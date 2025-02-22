Ghana’s Parliament Bolsters Security Ahead of President Mahama’s Key Address Amid Rising Tensions

Ghana’s Parliament will implement stringent security protocols for President John Dramani Mahama’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2025, amid heightened political and public anticipation.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga confirmed the measures during a session outlining Parliament’s agenda, citing “critical national interest” and undisclosed security advisories as drivers for the decision.

The address, a constitutional requirement under Article 67 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, will see President Mahama outline his administration’s economic progress and future policy priorities. However, the event’s logistical framework has drawn sharp focus this year. Lawmakers have been instructed to occupy their seats by 9:15 a.m., with National Security operatives locking down access once the President arrives—a move critics argue underscores growing unease over political stability.

The announcement follows cryptic remarks by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Minister of State for Government Communications, who hinted at “exceptional circumstances” necessitating the clampdown. While specifics remain undisclosed, the tightened measures evoke memories of past parliamentary disruptions, including chaotic scenes during budget approvals and heated debates over economic reforms. Analysts suggest the government aims to project control amid rising public frustration over inflation and fiscal austerity measures.

Ayariga, while presenting Parliament’s weekly schedule, framed the security plan as routine, stating, “These protocols ensure the smooth conduct of national business.” Yet opposition figures have questioned the opacity, with Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson demanding transparency. “Why the secrecy? Ghanaians deserve clarity, not veiled threats,” he remarked during a press briefing.

The SONA, traditionally a ceremonial showcase of governance, now unfolds against a backdrop of simmering tensions. Civil society groups have warned against conflating security with suppression, urging authorities to balance safety with democratic openness. “Locking doors on representatives’ access risks alienating the very citizens this address seeks to reassure,” said Kofi Asante, director of the Accra-based Governance Watch Initiative.

As the date approaches, all eyes will be on how the government navigates this high-stakes moment—one where security and symbolism collide. For President Mahama, the speech is not just a constitutional duty but a test of leadership in a nation hungry for solutions. For Ghanaians, it may reveal whether their institutions can uphold both order and accountability in turbulent times.