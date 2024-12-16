Ghana’s Parliament Congratulates Mahama as NDC Secures Majority

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, extended congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs after their sweeping victory in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC’s substantial win has ensured that the party will form the Majority in the next Parliament, a responsibility Bagbin emphasized during his remarks on December 16.

Bagbin noted the significance of the endorsement from Ghanaians, stating that with such trust comes a heavy burden. “To whom much is given, much is expected, you cannot afford to disappoint,” he said, urging the NDC to meet the high expectations placed on them.

Meanwhile, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader of the outgoing Parliament, questioned the incoming administration’s ability to finance its ambitious plans, particularly after its commitment to remove a range of taxes. Mahama’s campaign promises to abolish several levies, including the e-levy, COVID levy, betting taxes, and import duties on industrial and agricultural equipment, have raised concerns over how the government will generate sufficient revenue.

Afenyo-Markin pointed to the challenges faced by previous administrations in funding programs like the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, questioning how Mahama’s government would navigate the fiscal gap without the taxes it pledged to remove. “We are going to see how you [NDC MPs] will protect the public purse… We will see where you will raise revenue to fund the Nkokor Nkitinkitin,” he remarked, referring to the NDC’s proposed development projects.

These concerns were echoed by Joe Jackson, CEO of Dalex Finance, who warned that removing key taxes could severely limit the government’s financial flexibility. In an interview with TV3, Jackson cautioned that while Mahama’s promises may resonate with voters, the reality of managing the economy without critical revenue streams would present significant challenges. “Where is the money going to come from?” Jackson asked, emphasizing the need for practical solutions in light of the proposed tax cuts.

Despite these reservations, Jackson acknowledged the urgent need for leadership, suggesting that the incoming administration must find a way to address the country’s fiscal challenges while balancing its policy goals. “Somebody has to step up and fix the country,” he said, signaling that the road ahead will require careful economic management and innovation.